Sandy Springs police and fire departments hiring

The Sandy Springs police and fire departments are hiring with competitive salaries and benefits.
The Sandy Springs Fire Department is seeking certified firefighter/AEMT and firefighter/Paramedics for full time positions working a 24/48-hour shift. Salaries range from $46,922 to $62,809 with bonuses depending on education level.
The Sandy Springs Fire Department is a small, busy department with five stations. They are staffed with full time firefighter/EMTS and firefighter paramedics.
The Sandy Springs Police Department is also hiring for at least two positions with salaries ranging from $55,414 to $61,664 with an extensive benefits package.
Police officers perform a variety of duties involved in the enforcement of laws and prevention of crimes, control traffic flow and enforce state and local traffic regulations, and participate in and conduct a variety of criminal investigations. They are tasked with providing a high level of customer service and community interaction, participating in community based police activities and programs, and performing a variety of technical and administrative tasks in support of law enforcement services and activities.
About the Author