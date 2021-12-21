Hamburger icon
Sandy Springs police and fire departments hiring

The Sandy Springs Police & Fire departments are hiring with competitive salaries and benefits. (Courtesy Sandy Springs Fire Department)
North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
29 minutes ago

The Sandy Springs police and fire departments are hiring with competitive salaries and benefits.

The Sandy Springs Fire Department is seeking certified firefighter/AEMT and firefighter/Paramedics for full time positions working a 24/48-hour shift. Salaries range from $46,922 to $62,809 with bonuses depending on education level.

The Sandy Springs Fire Department is a small, busy department with five stations. They are staffed with full time firefighter/EMTS and firefighter paramedics.

The Sandy Springs Police Department is also hiring for at least two positions with salaries ranging from $55,414 to $61,664 with an extensive benefits package.

Police officers perform a variety of duties involved in the enforcement of laws and prevention of crimes, control traffic flow and enforce state and local traffic regulations, and participate in and conduct a variety of criminal investigations. They are tasked with providing a high level of customer service and community interaction, participating in community based police activities and programs, and performing a variety of technical and administrative tasks in support of law enforcement services and activities.

Details: www.sandyspringsga.gov/careers-and-employment-opportunities.

