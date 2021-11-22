Sandy Springs plans code changes to attract developers to North End

The Planning Commission approved a recommendation of the proposed code amendments on Nov. 17.

During the meeting, Huntcliff resident Cathi Arora asked members to exclude River Springs Shopping Center from the changes. The shopping center is beside the subdivision of nearly 1,000 acres.

Arora said she’s concerned the changes would bring cheaply built apartments and cause pollution, noise and traffic congestion.

Sandy Springs has focused on redevelopment in the North End — a community of affluent, moderate and fixed income residents — for four years. A task force, housing study and city forums concluded quality redevelopment that doesn’t disturb or harm neighborhoods as well as affordable housing is desired.

The new codes would require 25% of residential development to be single detached homes or townhomes. And 10% of housing must be for low income households.

Mayor Rusty Paul, who has been against the building of more apartment communities in the past, said the code changes will help bring more homeownership, restaurants and retail to the area.

“If we can get what we’re looking for we may have to trade off with some rental,” Paul said Friday.

City Council will vote on the measure Dec. 21.