Sandy Springs planning Back to School Bash

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
10 minutes ago
Sandy Springs will host a free Back to School Bash - a National Night Out Event at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1st at City Springs, 1 Galambos Way.

Event includes an opportunity to meet the men, women and K-9s of Sandy Springs who work hard to keep the community safe. Visitors can peek inside police cars, SWAT and fire trucks and stand by to watch the helicopter land on Mt Vernon Highway. Enjoy tunes played by the DJ or participate in an inflatable obstacle course. Snow cones, hot dogs and other refreshments available. Details. https://ow.ly/sHBK50PaOsx

