Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber names new leader

Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber announced its new president Wednesday.
Robb Dillon will takeover as president and chief executive officer of the nonprofit March 1.
He replaces Tom Mahaffey, who announced his retirement last October after serving the business organization for 11 years.
Chamber Chairwoman Tisha Rosamond said in a statement that Dillon’s diverse background will help the organization promote business and community experiences in Sandy Springs.
Dillon, 52, is co-owner of Step Up Development firm which invests in mixed-use projects, the statement said. He is also former sales director of Flourish Software, a supply chain and software company focused on the cannabis industry.
His other endeavors include working as southeastern development manager for Champion Logistics Group, a women owned trucking company serving the trade show and retail/display industries.
The new chamber president is also former owner of New York Butcher Shoppes, the statement said.
“Sandy Springs has a strong foundation within its business community which is exciting,” Dillon said. “However, the past two pandemic years have created challenges to our economy and workforce, and I am looking forward to working with our business, civic, and regional partners to address the issues and plan … a roadmap for our future.”
