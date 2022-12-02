Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center gets new interim leader

Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center has a new interim executive director.
Michael Pauken, executive director of Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie, Illinois, will begin managing the north Fulton venue starting in mid-December, according to a Sandy Springs statement.
Pauken will replace Shaun Albrechtson who resigned for personal reasons. Albrechtson was hired as executive director in 2019.
“Pauken will serve as the interim until a permanent director can be found,” city spokesman Dan Coffer said via email.
Pauken started in his position at the Illinois performing arts center in 2002, the city says. Similar to Sandy Springs, he has brought in nationally-known performers.
“The combination of his talent, experience and contacts will enhance our programming and serve our community well,” City Manager Eden Freeman said in the statement.
Upcoming shows at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center include “The Nutcracker” performed by Roswell Dance Theatre through Sunday. Jazz trumpeter/singer Joe Gransden and vocalist Francine Reed will take the stage on New Year’s Eve. And Grammy-nominated singer Michael Fenstein will perform music from the American Jewish Songbook, Feb. 5.
About the Author