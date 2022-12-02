ajc logo
X

Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center gets new interim leader

North Fulton County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center has a new interim executive director.

Michael Pauken, executive director of Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie, Illinois, will begin managing the north Fulton venue starting in mid-December, according to a Sandy Springs statement.

Pauken will replace Shaun Albrechtson who resigned for personal reasons. Albrechtson was hired as executive director in 2019.

“Pauken will serve as the interim until a permanent director can be found,” city spokesman Dan Coffer said via email.

Pauken started in his position at the Illinois performing arts center in 2002, the city says. Similar to Sandy Springs, he has brought in nationally-known performers.

“The combination of his talent, experience and contacts will enhance our programming and serve our community well,” City Manager Eden Freeman said in the statement.

Upcoming shows at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center include “The Nutcracker” performed by Roswell Dance Theatre through Sunday. Jazz trumpeter/singer Joe Gransden and vocalist Francine Reed will take the stage on New Year’s Eve. And Grammy-nominated singer Michael Fenstein will perform music from the American Jewish Songbook, Feb. 5.

About the Author

Adrianne Murchison covers local government in north Fulton County for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Mary Lin Elementary School

Feds to investigate if Atlanta school grouped students by race3h ago

OPINION: Herschel Walker’s campaign has been beneath Georgia voters
7h ago

Credit: Michel Spingler

Ex-Amazon employees at Smyrna warehouse plead guilty to stealing nearly $10M
20h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Our bodies are a tattoo canvas? Years later, some crave an eraser
8h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Our bodies are a tattoo canvas? Years later, some crave an eraser
8h ago

Credit: TNS

Trial set for ‘zip-tie guy’ and mother on Jan. 6 charges
56m ago
The Latest

Credit: custom

Celebrate the holidays with Roswell Cultural Arts Center
19h ago
Alpharetta residents to provide input on Waters Road bridge replacement
21h ago
Johns Creek considers nonprofit board to advise restoration of historic Black cemetery
23h ago
Featured

Credit: Police records

Child’s death, other breakdowns raise questions for DFCS
Our bodies are a tattoo canvas? Years later, some crave an eraser
8h ago
Active school shooter hoaxes becoming a national trend
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top