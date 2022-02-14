Sandy Springs mayor appoints eight to comprehensive plan five-year update advisory committee

Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul recommended eight local citizens to serve on the Sandy Springs Next Ten Comprehensive Plan Five-Year Update Advisory Committee.
The nominees include the following:
· Ronda Smith, Sandy Springs Council of Neighborhoods
· Trisha Thompson, Citizen Member
· Jim Squire, Citizen Member
· Reed Haggard, Sandy Springs Planning Commission
· Nate Kongthum, Sandy Springs Board of Appeals
· Jim Bostic, Diversity and Inclusion Task Force
· Jack Misura, Sandy Springs Conservancy
· Tom Mahaffey, Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber.
This committee is a requirement of the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.
The Sandy Springs City Council unanimously approved these nominees at the Feb. 1 council meeting.
Four additional appointments are scheduled to be made at the Feb. 15 city council meeting, which were unavailable at reporting time.
