Sandy Springs mayor appoints eight to comprehensive plan five-year update advisory committee

· Reed Haggard, Sandy Springs Planning Commission

· Nate Kongthum, Sandy Springs Board of Appeals

· Jim Bostic, Diversity and Inclusion Task Force

· Jack Misura, Sandy Springs Conservancy

· Tom Mahaffey, Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber.

This committee is a requirement of the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.

The Sandy Springs City Council unanimously approved these nominees at the Feb. 1 council meeting.

Four additional appointments are scheduled to be made at the Feb. 15 city council meeting, which were unavailable at reporting time.