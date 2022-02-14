Hamburger icon
Sandy Springs mayor appoints eight to comprehensive plan five-year update advisory committee

Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul recently recommended eight local citizens to serve on the Sandy Springs Next Ten Comprehensive Plan Five-Year Update Advisory Committee. (Courtesy City of Sandy Springs)

Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul recently recommended eight local citizens to serve on the Sandy Springs Next Ten Comprehensive Plan Five-Year Update Advisory Committee. (Courtesy City of Sandy Springs)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
19 minutes ago

Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul recommended eight local citizens to serve on the Sandy Springs Next Ten Comprehensive Plan Five-Year Update Advisory Committee.

The nominees include the following:

· Ronda Smith, Sandy Springs Council of Neighborhoods

· Trisha Thompson, Citizen Member

· Jim Squire, Citizen Member

· Reed Haggard, Sandy Springs Planning Commission

· Nate Kongthum, Sandy Springs Board of Appeals

· Jim Bostic, Diversity and Inclusion Task Force

· Jack Misura, Sandy Springs Conservancy

· Tom Mahaffey, Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber.

This committee is a requirement of the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.

The Sandy Springs City Council unanimously approved these nominees at the Feb. 1 council meeting.

Four additional appointments are scheduled to be made at the Feb. 15 city council meeting, which were unavailable at reporting time.

