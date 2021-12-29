Sandy Springs makes changes to Johnson Ferry Road at Mt. Vernon Highway Project

Sandy Springs currently has a design services contract with Jacobs Engineering for the Johnson Ferry Road at Mt. Vernon Highway Project. In November, the city approved changes to move forward with a compressed grid design for the project. Since then, three additional changes have been added to the contract with Jacobs for traffic control and geotechnical investigations, subsurface utility engineering and utility coordination.
The Sandy Springs City Council recently approved a change order to the existing contract for design services with Jacobs Engineering to cover changes to the project scope and increased costs.
The change to the contract will cover additional utility and design coordination, shifts in utility undergrounding limits, additional pedestrian access, project limit changes and coordination with the Veterans Memorial Park.
The original contract totaled $935,574. With the needed changes, the total contract has increased to $1,499,515. Sufficient funds are available in the TSPLOST program to cover these additional expenses.
