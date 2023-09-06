BreakingNews
Sandy Springs launches Citizens’ Leadership Academy

Credit: Pixabay

Credit: Pixabay

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
37 minutes ago
Thirty spots are available in Sandy Springs’ new Citizens’ Leadership Academy. The program will offer participants an opportunity to meet with the mayor, city council and city staff and learn about local government, civic responsibility and community leadership.

At the completion of the program, participants will have developed a deep understanding of the structure, functions and responsibilities of local government, and have the tools and knowledge needed to actively engage with local government and take on leadership roles in the community.

The Academy will meet for nine sessions beginning Oct. 10 through Feb. 20 covering topics like city management, public safety and emergency management, financial management and budgeting, community development and public works. Applications will be accepted through Sept. 15: https://spr.gs/apply4sscla.

Details: www.sandyspringsga.gov/sandy-springs-citizens-leadership-academy.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
