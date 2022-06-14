ajc logo
Sandy Springs launches adaptive kayaking program

Sandy Springs has partnered with Catalyst Sports to offer Adaptive Kayaking this summer from Morgan Falls Overlook Park. (Courtesy Catalyst Sports)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
32 minutes ago

Sandy Springs recently partnered with Catalyst Sports to offer Adaptive Kayaking this summer from Morgan Falls Overlook Park, 400 Morgan Falls Rd. This inclusive program is designed to allow persons with disabilities an opportunity to enjoy the Chattahoochee River safely.

Outriggers on each side of the kayaks provide extra stability to prevent tipping, and the seats are higher and adjustable to offer additional core support to the passenger. Additional modifications are also available.

Volunteers interested in training to participate with Catalyst Sports, information on other adaptive sport options and to see adaptive kayaking program dates: www.catalystsports.org/locations/atlanta/.

Additional information on the Sandy Springs program: www.sandyspringsga.gov/.../adaptive-kayaking...

