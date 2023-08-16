Sandy Springs inaugural wine festival to benefit charity

Credit: Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber

Credit: Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago
The Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber will be holding its first Sandy Springs Wine Festival 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1 on the entertainment lawn at Heritage Green, 6110 Blue Stone Road. Proceeds from the event will benefit Solidarity Sandy Springs.

Only 300 tickets are being sold. A VIP tasting will take place 2-3 p.m. and general admission tastings will take place 3-5 p.m. Must be 21+ years of age to attend. Tickets: www.tinyurl.com/SandySpringsWineFestival.

Solidarity Sandy Springs has operated a food pantry since March 2020 to help food-insecure families during COVID. Ongoing need became apparent, and the organization continues to help support families in the community through the pantry as well as programs to provide backpacks and supplies for school students. Learn more: www.solidaritysandysprings.org.

