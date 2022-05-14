Sandy Springs improving drainage on Crest Valley Drive

In 2021, the city hired an engineering firm to develop plans to repair or replace the damaged infrastructure and to bring the storm system up to city standards.

The project includes constructing a reinforced concrete headwall for the existing 84″ culvert, replacing a deteriorated 18″ headwall and replacing damaged sections of the 18″ concrete pipe. Construction will also include replacing a buried brick manhole with a precast manhole, restoring and improving sections of eroded stream bank downstream of the culvert, and improving a section of roadway embankment.