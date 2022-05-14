ajc logo
Sandy Springs improving drainage on Crest Valley Drive

Sandy Springs recently approved a contract for the 980 Crest Valley Drive Drainage Improvement Project. (Google Maps)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
11 minutes ago

The Sandy Springs City Council recently approved a $279,562 contract with Tople Construction & Engineering for the 980 Crest Valley Drive drainage improvement project. Tople’s was the lowest of two bids for the work which was estimated by city engineers to cost about $248,631.

In 2021, the city hired an engineering firm to develop plans to repair or replace the damaged infrastructure and to bring the storm system up to city standards.

The project includes constructing a reinforced concrete headwall for the existing 84″ culvert, replacing a deteriorated 18″ headwall and replacing damaged sections of the 18″ concrete pipe. Construction will also include replacing a buried brick manhole with a precast manhole, restoring and improving sections of eroded stream bank downstream of the culvert, and improving a section of roadway embankment.

The city has adequate funds in the stormwater capital maintenance and improvements account budget to cover the contract.

