Sandy Springs hoping to receive grant for Hammond intersection

As part of the build out of City Springs, the city has provided funding from the Capital Improvement Program for design of the project. The 2021 TSPLOST will provide funding for the right-of-way phase and construction phase of the project. Given the increasing costs of construction, the city is anticipating a shortfall in funding and is hoping the 2022 GTIB Program might cover the gap.

This project will realign the intersection of Boylston Drive and Hammond Drive as well as install side paths on the east and west sides of Boylston Drive to complete the side path network between Hammond Drive and Hildebrand Drive.