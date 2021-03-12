Sandy Springs honored with two awards recognizing city’s tree canopy

The National Arbor Day Foundation and Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations also recently recognized the city for the second time as one of the 2020 Tree Cities of the World. This honor joins 120 cities from 63 countries that are leading the way in urban and community forestry.

“As a community, we are extremely proud of our city’s legendary tree canopy, often describing Sandy Springs as the city where skyscrapers rise from a forest of serene scenic beauty,” said Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul.