Sandy Springs honored with two awards recognizing city’s tree canopy

Sandy’s Springs’s commitment to tree preservation, care, and reforestation programs has earned the city recognition as a Tree City USA for the 12th year by the National Arbor Day Foundation.
The National Arbor Day Foundation and Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations also recently recognized the city for the second time as one of the 2020 Tree Cities of the World. This honor joins 120 cities from 63 countries that are leading the way in urban and community forestry.
“As a community, we are extremely proud of our city’s legendary tree canopy, often describing Sandy Springs as the city where skyscrapers rise from a forest of serene scenic beauty,” said Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul.
“Now more than ever, trees and forests are a vital component of healthy, livable, and sustainable cities and towns around the globe. Sandy Springs’s commitment to effective urban forest management is helping to ensure a better future for its residents,” added Dan Lambe, President of the Arbor Day Foundation.
Information about Tree City USA: www.arborday.org/TreeCityUSA. Details about Tree Cities of the World: https://treecitiesoftheworld.org/.