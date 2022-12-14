ajc logo
Sandy Springs Fire Department toy drive underway

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Sandy Springs Fire Department’s annual Holiday Toy Drive is accepting new, unwrapped toys for newborn children to 12 years old now through Dec. 16.

Toys will be distributed to children at the Community Assistance Center, Children’s Scottish Rite Hospital and Ronald McDonald House.

Donations can be made at the department’s headquarters at City Hall, 1 Galambos Way and all Sandy Springs fire stations:

• Fire Station 51, 1425 Spalding Drive

• Fire Station 52, 135 Johnson Ferry Road

• Fire Station 53, 6025 Raider Drive

• Fire Station 54, 4697 Wieuca Road

• Fire Station 55/Roswell 7, 8025 Holcomb Bridge Road

• Atlanta Fire Station 27, 4260 Northside Drive

The need is great. For example, the Community Assistance Center in Sandy Springs is working to provide for at least 1,500 children this holiday season. The Ronald McDonald House near Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite currently houses 31 families whose children are facing a medical crisis.

