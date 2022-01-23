Sandy Springs Fire Department offering free CPR training

The Sandy Springs Fire Department is offering to schedule American Heart Association certified Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) training.
Neighborhood homeowners associations, civic groups, school groups or any other interested organization can work with SSFD to schedule a training class. Classes last between two and three hours depending on how many students are attending. Each participant will have an opportunity to practice chest compressions on a patient simulator manikin.
Classes will be conducted at City Springs, 1 Galambos Way. The class is free of charge, however there is a $20 fee from the American Heart Association for anyone needing a certification card.
Contact Lieutenant William Pildner for more information at wpildner@sandyspringsga.gov.
