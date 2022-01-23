Sandy Springs Fire Department offering free CPR training

Neighborhood homeowners associations, civic groups, school groups or any other interested organization can work with SSFD to schedule a training class. Classes last between two and three hours depending on how many students are attending. Each participant will have an opportunity to practice chest compressions on a patient simulator manikin.

Classes will be conducted at City Springs, 1 Galambos Way. The class is free of charge, however there is a $20 fee from the American Heart Association for anyone needing a certification card.