Sandy Springs Facilities Authority approves complimentary parking for Atlanta Jewish Film Festival

The Sandy Springs Public Facilities Authority has unanimously approved a request to provide complimentary parking for patrons of the festival. In exchange, the PAC will receive recognition as a sponsor with name recognition and logo on the AJFF Program Guide, a one-full color page advertisement in the 2022 AJFF Program Guide, email and newsletter promotion four times during 2022, and an article promoting PAC programming on the AJFF.org website.

The city has valued the complimentary parking for AJFF at $10,000. They anticipate the value of the advertising and marketing provided by AJFF through in-kind marketing to be equal to or greater than $10,000.