Sandy Springs contract saves money on pavement marking services

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
46 minutes ago
The Sandy Springs City Council recently approved a contract with Tidwell Traffic Solutions for pavement marking services.

The contract includes two-part pricing, a price for identified striping needs in Fiscal Year 2024 and an on-call pricing fee schedule for standard striping maintenance activities for up to four additional years of service. The 2024 base year price is $169,216. Each subsequent year will result in a 5% increase. This pricing was the lowest overall of four companies bidding for the work.

This contract will terminate at the end of each fiscal year but will automatically renew unless the city has a problem with the services provided.

The city has a paint marking program that works similar to the pavement condition index to assess roadways throughout the city. Roads most in need of new striping are given priority and may coincide with the roadways that need resurfacing.

