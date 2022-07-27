ajc logo
Sandy Springs connecting sidewalks on Dalrymple Road

Sandy Springs recently approved a contract for the Dalrymple Road sidewalk project. (Google Maps)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
43 minutes ago

The Sandy Springs City Council recently approved a $445,816 contract with Construction 57 for the Dalrymple Road sidewalk project.

This project includes the installation of 67 linear feet of 6-foot sidewalk with 2-foot landscape buffer on the south side of Dalrymple Road from Duncourtney Drive to Dunraven Place and 1,060 linear feet of 6-foot sidewalk with 2-foot landscape buffer on the north side of Dalrymple Road from Dunraven Place to the existing sidewalk near Princeton Way.

Improvements include sidewalk, curb and gutter, storm drainage system, a retaining wall and a mid-block crossing between Duncourtney Drive and Dunraven Place on Dalrymple Road.

The city received four bids for the work with Construction 57 coming in as the lowest. This project will complete a series of sidewalk improvements using a first round of SPLOST funding.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
