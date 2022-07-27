Sandy Springs connecting sidewalks on Dalrymple Road

This project includes the installation of 67 linear feet of 6-foot sidewalk with 2-foot landscape buffer on the south side of Dalrymple Road from Duncourtney Drive to Dunraven Place and 1,060 linear feet of 6-foot sidewalk with 2-foot landscape buffer on the north side of Dalrymple Road from Dunraven Place to the existing sidewalk near Princeton Way.

Improvements include sidewalk, curb and gutter, storm drainage system, a retaining wall and a mid-block crossing between Duncourtney Drive and Dunraven Place on Dalrymple Road.