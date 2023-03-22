Sandy Springs connecting Peachtree Dunwoody and Lake Hearn

This project will improve bicycle and pedestrian facilities between the Dunwoody and Medical Center MARTA stations. The project is also expected to help relieve congestion at Peachtree Dunwoody Road at Lake Hearn Drive.

The project includes a 12-foot-wide multi-use path with a 5-foot wide landscape buffer, and a minimum one-foot buffer on the west side of Peachtree Dunwoody Road from Hammond Drive to the north side of the I-285 bridge. This will tie to the multi-use path being constructed as part of the GDOT “Transform 285-400″ project.