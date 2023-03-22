X

Sandy Springs connecting Peachtree Dunwoody and Lake Hearn

Credit: custom

Credit: custom

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Sandy Springs City Council recently approved a $911,961 contract with Lowe Engineers for design services for the Peachtree Dunwoody and Lake Hearn Connectivity Improvements project.

This project will improve bicycle and pedestrian facilities between the Dunwoody and Medical Center MARTA stations. The project is also expected to help relieve congestion at Peachtree Dunwoody Road at Lake Hearn Drive.

The project includes a 12-foot-wide multi-use path with a 5-foot wide landscape buffer, and a minimum one-foot buffer on the west side of Peachtree Dunwoody Road from Hammond Drive to the north side of the I-285 bridge. This will tie to the multi-use path being constructed as part of the GDOT “Transform 285-400″ project.

This contract will include survey and concept design services, initial utility coordination, right-of-way acquisition, and final design services. Once the project has gone to a contractor, Lowes Engineers will review plans and answer requests for information, as well as redesign any unexpected issues that arise.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Antisemitism bill blocked in Georgia as Jewish people seek protections6h ago

Credit: Family contributed photo

Autopsy of woman found at Cobb construction site raises more questions
3h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Woodstock High football star falls 4 stories from Athens parking deck

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Senate leaders pass budget with $6K raises for law enforcement, $2K for teachers

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Senate leaders pass budget with $6K raises for law enforcement, $2K for teachers

Credit: Jacqueline Hay-Primus

Student athletes, families rally for former North Gwinnett track coach
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: custom

Johns Creek accepting applications for mayor’s art competition
2h ago
Sandy Springs expanding fiber along two roadways
10h ago
Milton approves contract for internet and cable at Fire Station 42
11h ago
Featured

Credit: Stuart Hendrick

Community rallies around Marietta bookstore to keep it open
7h ago
Tuesday recap: Metro Atlanta Election Results
Get away to Darien for small-town charm on the Georgia Coast
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top