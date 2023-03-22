Sandy Springs connecting Peachtree Dunwoody and Lake Hearn

The Sandy Springs City Council recently approved a $911,961 contract with Lowe Engineers for design services for the Peachtree Dunwoody and Lake Hearn Connectivity Improvements project.
This project will improve bicycle and pedestrian facilities between the Dunwoody and Medical Center MARTA stations. The project is also expected to help relieve congestion at Peachtree Dunwoody Road at Lake Hearn Drive.
The project includes a 12-foot-wide multi-use path with a 5-foot wide landscape buffer, and a minimum one-foot buffer on the west side of Peachtree Dunwoody Road from Hammond Drive to the north side of the I-285 bridge. This will tie to the multi-use path being constructed as part of the GDOT “Transform 285-400″ project.
This contract will include survey and concept design services, initial utility coordination, right-of-way acquisition, and final design services. Once the project has gone to a contractor, Lowes Engineers will review plans and answer requests for information, as well as redesign any unexpected issues that arise.
