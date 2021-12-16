Sandy Springs chooses contractor for Peachtree Dunwoody at Windsor Parkway intersection project

This project was identified in 2018 for improvement due to an accident history of 53 crashes in a five-year period and no pedestrian access through the intersection.

The approved project includes restriping the north and south directions of Peachtree Dunwoody Road to significantly lengthen the left turn lane, widening southbound Peachtree Dunwoody Road to accommodate the additional left-turn lane, and installing new overhead lane assignment signs to improve the transition into the left turn lane on eastbound Windsor Parkway.