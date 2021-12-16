Sandy Springs chooses contractor for Peachtree Dunwoody at Windsor Parkway intersection project

Sandy Springs has chosen the lowest, most responsive bidder, Backbone Infrastructure for a $659,210 contract to construct the Peachtree Dunwoody Road at Windsor Parkway Intersection Improvement Project.
This project was identified in 2018 for improvement due to an accident history of 53 crashes in a five-year period and no pedestrian access through the intersection.
The approved project includes restriping the north and south directions of Peachtree Dunwoody Road to significantly lengthen the left turn lane, widening southbound Peachtree Dunwoody Road to accommodate the additional left-turn lane, and installing new overhead lane assignment signs to improve the transition into the left turn lane on eastbound Windsor Parkway.
The project will also add pedestrian accommodations throughout the intersection (ADA ramps, crosswalks), align the sidewalk on the south side of Windsor Parkway, and upgrade the traffic signals.
The project will offset the northbound and southbound left-turn lanes on Peachtree Dunwoody, which will increase the sight distance and allow drivers to see opposing vehicles more easily when making a left turn. Lengthening the left turn lane on Peachtree Dunwoody is expected to reduce the risk of rear end and sideswipe crashes.
The addition of pedestrian crosswalks, ADA access to the intersection, and pedestrian push buttons timed with the lights will provide added safety for pedestrian navigating the intersection.
