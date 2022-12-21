ajc logo
Sandy Springs breaks ground on trail segment

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
42 minutes ago

Sandy Springs officials recently broke ground on the first trail segment in the Sandy Springs Master Trail Plan.

The trails master plan identifies over 30 miles of proposed greenway trails, side paths and neighborhood greenways, connecting to 12 schools, 15 parks, green spaces and mass transit hubs. The trails will also connect to neighboring city and county trails and parks. The 10-year implementation plan includes seven miles of trails.

The city is expected to release suggested names for the Sandy Springs trail system soon following an opportunity provided to citizens to submit recognizable and memorable trail monikers.

This first segment of the trail will connect between Roswell Road and Morgan Falls Overlook Park.

Details about the master trail plan: www.tinyurl.com/SandySpringsTrailPlan.

