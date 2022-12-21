Sandy Springs breaks ground on trail segment

The trails master plan identifies over 30 miles of proposed greenway trails, side paths and neighborhood greenways, connecting to 12 schools, 15 parks, green spaces and mass transit hubs. The trails will also connect to neighboring city and county trails and parks. The 10-year implementation plan includes seven miles of trails.

The city is expected to release suggested names for the Sandy Springs trail system soon following an opportunity provided to citizens to submit recognizable and memorable trail monikers.