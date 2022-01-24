Hamburger icon
Sandy Springs asks Burnett to serve on Fulton TSPLOST Oversight Council

Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul has nominated out-going council member Chris Burnett to serve on the Fulton County Citizen Oversight Council for the TSPLOST 2022-2027 Program. (Courtesy City of Sandy Springs)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
32 minutes ago

Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul has nominated out-going council member Chris Burnett to serve on the Fulton County Citizen Oversight Council for the TSPLOST 2022-2027 Program. According to the mayor, the job requires someone with a financial background. In making his nomination, Paul noted Burnett is detail oriented and financially savvy.

Every municipality and the county have representation on the committee which meets twice a year.

Voters in Sandy Springs and 12 other Fulton County cities, excluding City of Atlanta which has its own transportation funding, approved five additional years of the 0.75 percent (3/4 of a cent)

Transportation Special Local Option Sales Tax. These funds are used in Sandy Springs to fund projects like the widening of Hammond Drive, sidewalk and intersection improvements, and multi-use paths for bicycle and pedestrian access.

Information: www.sandyspringsga.gov/tsplost.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
