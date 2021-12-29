Sandy Springs approves third round of changes to Hammond Drive Corridor Project contract

Plans to improve the Hammond Drive Corridor between Boylston Road and Glenridge Road continue to evolve. Sandy Springs contracted with Gresham Smith in 2018 for $237,985 to begin planning to improve traffic flow and safety along the corridor. Along with a first amendment to the contract totaling $12,000, Gresham Smith provided traffic studies, conceptual design, and public involvement for the project.
In February 2019, a second amendment to the contract costing $47,500 provided for additional services to develop a flyover video for the project corridor to aid in communicating the proposed design concept to the public and a public information open house meeting.
The City Council has now approved a third amendment to the contract for an additional $218,067 to provide initial topographic survey and subsurface utility engineering and to perform initial preliminary design and bridge selection investigation.
The city has adequate funding in the TSPLOST TS-193 Project Budget to fund the additional contract changes.
