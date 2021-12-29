Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Sandy Springs approves third round of changes to Hammond Drive Corridor Project contract

Sandy Springs approved a third amendment to the Hammond Drive Corridor project to provide initial topographic survey and subsurface utility engineering and to perform initial preliminary design and bridge selection investigation. (Courtesy City of Sandy Springs)
caption arrowCaption
Sandy Springs approved a third amendment to the Hammond Drive Corridor project to provide initial topographic survey and subsurface utility engineering and to perform initial preliminary design and bridge selection investigation. (Courtesy City of Sandy Springs)

Credit: custom

Credit: custom

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
8 minutes ago

Plans to improve the Hammond Drive Corridor between Boylston Road and Glenridge Road continue to evolve. Sandy Springs contracted with Gresham Smith in 2018 for $237,985 to begin planning to improve traffic flow and safety along the corridor. Along with a first amendment to the contract totaling $12,000, Gresham Smith provided traffic studies, conceptual design, and public involvement for the project.

In February 2019, a second amendment to the contract costing $47,500 provided for additional services to develop a flyover video for the project corridor to aid in communicating the proposed design concept to the public and a public information open house meeting.

The City Council has now approved a third amendment to the contract for an additional $218,067 to provide initial topographic survey and subsurface utility engineering and to perform initial preliminary design and bridge selection investigation.

The city has adequate funding in the TSPLOST TS-193 Project Budget to fund the additional contract changes.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Smoke in Alpharetta due to construction at 400 and McGinnis Ferry Road
21m ago
Sandy Springs makes changes to Johnson Ferry Road at Mt. Vernon Highway Project
2h ago
Milton considering changes pertaining to alcohol-related businesses
21h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top