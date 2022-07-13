ajc logo
Sandy Springs approves private school operation

The Chaya Mushka Children’s House was recently given a permit to continue operating their private school in an existing building at 5180 Roswell Rd. in Sandy Springs. (Google Maps)

The Chaya Mushka Children’s House was recently given a permit to continue operating their private school in an existing building at 5180 Roswell Rd. in Sandy Springs. (Google Maps)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Chaya Mushka Children’s House was given a permit to continue operating their private school in an existing building at 5180 Roswell Rd. in Sandy Springs. This follows the school’s recent purchase of the building.

The conditional use permit will allow the private (K-12) Jewish school to make minor changes to the site, like fire safety work, including sprinklers, and movement of certain site elements to comply with the city’s development code.

The school currently has 120 students but will be allowed up to 150 students.

Approval by the city council came with several conditions including the site must meet and/or exceed all building and fire codes, as well as the requirements set forth by the City Engineer pertaining to site development and traffic/transportation requirements.

The school will also need to construct a 6-foot Protected Neighborhood Transition Buffer wall along the length of the property at the rear (western) portion and provide screening for the refuse area.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
