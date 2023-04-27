X

Sandy Springs approves plan looks for healthy urban forest

Credit: City of Sandy Springs

Credit: City of Sandy Springs

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
34 minutes ago

The Sandy Springs City Council recently approved the Community Forest Master Plan, a combination of two documents: the Canopy Study conducted in 2021 and the Community Trees Master Plan prepared by Davey Resource Group.

The adoption of a CFMP contributes 5 points toward the city’s Green Communities certification.

The first part of the plan provides a snapshot of the tree coverage across the city. The second document analyses the inventory of most city-owned trees and makes recommendations for maintaining a healthy urban forest.

Of note, the city-wide tree canopy study is being updated in spring/summer 2023. It will contain additional Information to provide a better understanding of the geographic distribution of the canopy across the city, and where gains and losses are observed over time.

