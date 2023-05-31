X

Sandy Springs approves lighting agreements with Georgia Power

Credit: City of Sandy Springs

Credit: City of Sandy Springs

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
54 minutes ago

The Sandy Springs City Council recently approved two agreements with Georgia Power for the installation of street lighting and intersection mast arm lighting for the Mount Vernon Highway/Johnson Ferry Road improvement project.

Pedestrian lighting will be installed on both sides of Mount Vernon Highway, Johnson Ferry Road and the new connector road from Roswell Road to Mount Vernon Presbyterian Church for $838,000 with a monthly lease price of $2,778 to cover maintenance and energy costs.

Georgia Power will also install intersection mast arm lighting at the intersections of Roswell Road and Johnson Ferry Road, Roswell Road and Mount Vernon Highway, Mount Vernon Highway and the new connector road, and Johnson Ferry Road and the new connector road. Installation will cost $38,903 with a monthly lease cost of $405.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

‘Somebody shot us’: Uber driver calls 911 after woman killed in backseat45m ago

Credit: City of Chamblee

Crews battling fire at former Chamblee animal feed mill
37m ago

Credit: Henri Hollis / Henri.Hollis@ajc.com

Mourners remember ‘pure heart and pure soul’ of Commerce murder victim
54m ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

DeKalb school board disavows Morley’s superintendent search comments to AJC
4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

DeKalb school board disavows Morley’s superintendent search comments to AJC
4h ago

Credit: Georgia Department of Economic Development

Public access to Bartow’s 14,000-acre ‘Yellowstone’ coming to an end
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz

Sandy Springs hires new leader for Performing Arts Center
Fulton Fresh Mobile Market battles food deserts
Roswell Arts Fund launching new outdoor public and performing art project
Featured

U.S. debt ceiling deal details: What’s included, what’s out
6h ago
Braves call up top pitching prospect AJ Smith-Shawver, who will begin in bullpen
19h ago
Henry County high school headed to France D-Day commemoration
11h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top