Sandy Springs approves lighting agreements with Georgia Power

The Sandy Springs City Council recently approved two agreements with Georgia Power for the installation of street lighting and intersection mast arm lighting for the Mount Vernon Highway/Johnson Ferry Road improvement project.

Pedestrian lighting will be installed on both sides of Mount Vernon Highway, Johnson Ferry Road and the new connector road from Roswell Road to Mount Vernon Presbyterian Church for $838,000 with a monthly lease price of $2,778 to cover maintenance and energy costs.

Georgia Power will also install intersection mast arm lighting at the intersections of Roswell Road and Johnson Ferry Road, Roswell Road and Mount Vernon Highway, Mount Vernon Highway and the new connector road, and Johnson Ferry Road and the new connector road. Installation will cost $38,903 with a monthly lease cost of $405.