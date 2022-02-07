Sandy Springs approves cost changes to Roswell Road sidewalk project

To enhance the aesthetics and safety of the Roswell Road sidewalk project in Sandy Springs, the city had originally directed the contractor to design the project with plans to convert the existing power lines from aerial to underground, which would mean providing power service to businesses from the front of buildings.
Due to recent changes, the city has decided to request Georgia Power and AT&T serve the businesses aerially from the rear, as opposed to burying the lines underground.
This redesign will reduce the utility relocation cost from $850,000 to $400,000 and will require a lesser and more acceptable impact to the affected private property owners.
In addition, because of prolonged right-of-way acquisition and utility relocation efforts, the limits for Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the project were revised. Phase 1 now extends from Long Island Drive to Wentworth Street, and Phase 2 will be from Lake Placid Drive to Northwood Drive.
As a result of these changes, the Sandy Springs City Council has approved a change order totaling $49,575 to the existing engineering design services with Michael Baker International. This will bring the total contract value to $1,102,933.
