Sandy Springs approves contract for street sweeping services

The city has previously contracted with Pateco for street sweeping services with successful results. Based on this and the fact the second annual bid was significantly higher at $540,567 versus Pateco’s $183,276, city staff recommended awarding a $91,638 contract to Pateco for the six months remaining in fiscal year 2023.

City documents indicate emergency response services are an important aspect of this contract and are paid on an as needed basis. Emergency service history indicated a $12,500 contingency should be added to the contract, which increased the overall contract amount to $104,138.