Sandy Springs approves contract for street sweeping services

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
20 minutes ago

After putting a request for bids out and reviewing the two proposals submitted, the Sandy Springs City Council recently approved a contract with Pateco Services for on-call street sweeping services.

The city has previously contracted with Pateco for street sweeping services with successful results. Based on this and the fact the second annual bid was significantly higher at $540,567 versus Pateco’s $183,276, city staff recommended awarding a $91,638 contract to Pateco for the six months remaining in fiscal year 2023.

City documents indicate emergency response services are an important aspect of this contract and are paid on an as needed basis. Emergency service history indicated a $12,500 contingency should be added to the contract, which increased the overall contract amount to $104,138.

