Sandy Springs approves contract for call center services

A contract signed with the company in 2019 calls for service delivery over a 5-year period, with the annual issuance of a new task order, assuming contract terms and conditions are met. There is a 3% annual increase built into the contract. This will be the third task order.

In discussions before approval, Council Member John Paulson stated the council used to receive detailed reports on the performance of the call center and would like that to begin again. City Staff reported that they regularly review performance metrics with the call center and will share those with the council.