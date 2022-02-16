Sandy Springs approves contract for call center services

The Sandy Springs City Council recently approved a $582,964 task order with Faneuil for call center services for fiscal Year 2022.
A contract signed with the company in 2019 calls for service delivery over a 5-year period, with the annual issuance of a new task order, assuming contract terms and conditions are met. There is a 3% annual increase built into the contract. This will be the third task order.
In discussions before approval, Council Member John Paulson stated the council used to receive detailed reports on the performance of the call center and would like that to begin again. City Staff reported that they regularly review performance metrics with the call center and will share those with the council.
In 2021, the call center answered calls on average within 24.1 seconds, meeting the contractual goal of answering calls within 30 seconds. The service level, calculated as the percentage of calls that are answered within the 30-second threshold, was 83.82%, exceeding the goal of more than 80%.
