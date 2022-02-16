Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Sandy Springs approves contract for call center services

The Sandy Springs Emergency Operations Center is a central command and control facility responsible for carrying out the principles of emergency preparedness and emergency management, or disaster management functions at a strategic level during an emergency, and ensuring the continuity of operation of the City of Sandy Springs. (Courtesy Sandy Springs Police)

Credit: custom

caption arrowCaption
The Sandy Springs Emergency Operations Center is a central command and control facility responsible for carrying out the principles of emergency preparedness and emergency management, or disaster management functions at a strategic level during an emergency, and ensuring the continuity of operation of the City of Sandy Springs. (Courtesy Sandy Springs Police)

Credit: custom

Credit: custom

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
27 minutes ago

The Sandy Springs City Council recently approved a $582,964 task order with Faneuil for call center services for fiscal Year 2022.

A contract signed with the company in 2019 calls for service delivery over a 5-year period, with the annual issuance of a new task order, assuming contract terms and conditions are met. There is a 3% annual increase built into the contract. This will be the third task order.

In discussions before approval, Council Member John Paulson stated the council used to receive detailed reports on the performance of the call center and would like that to begin again. City Staff reported that they regularly review performance metrics with the call center and will share those with the council.

In 2021, the call center answered calls on average within 24.1 seconds, meeting the contractual goal of answering calls within 30 seconds. The service level, calculated as the percentage of calls that are answered within the 30-second threshold, was 83.82%, exceeding the goal of more than 80%.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Public invited to comment on Morgan Falls bank stabilization in Sandy Springs
9h ago
Roswell to acquire right-of-way for Ga. 92 at Woodstock Road intersection improvements
9h ago
Alpharetta looks to add mixed-use to downtown street
11h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top