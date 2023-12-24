Sandy Springs approves agreement to cross pipeline

Sandy Springs recently approved a resolution to accept a Colonial Pipeline Company Encroachment Agreement for property needed for Segment 2E of the city’s Master Trail Plan. (Courtesy City of Sandy Springs)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
The Sandy Springs City Council recently unanimously approved a resolution to accept a Colonial Pipeline Company Encroachment Agreement for property needed for Segment 2E of the city’s Master Trail Plan.

This trail segment will encroach within the existing pipeline easement on properties owned by Morgan’s Landing Apartments, Wesley St. James Apartments and Addison Apartments. The proposed trail project must enter and cross over Colonial Pipeline Company’s existing pipeline easement.

There is no cost to the city for this agreement, however if the pipeline company needs access to the trail segment and any damage to the trail results, the city will be responsible for any repairs. This is standard procedure with any utility agreement when the city is on its easement. Restrictions within the agreement prevent any trail construction that might damage the pipeline.

