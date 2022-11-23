Sandy Springs appoints two judges to municipal court

The Sandy Springs City Council recently approved the appointment of two judges to the city’s municipal court. Mayor Rusty Paul presented the nominations of the Honorable Dawn Davis and the Honorable David Will as judges of the Sandy Springs Municipal Court.
The Hon. Dawn Davis is currently a part time judge for Roswell and has many years of experience practicing criminal defense law, several of those years representing indigent defendants.
The Hon. David C. Will is currently a part time judge for Clarkston and teaches continuing education to municipal court judges from all over the state. Judge Will is the Chairman of the Ethics Board of Gwinnett County.
