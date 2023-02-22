Sandy Springs applying for grant to support firefighters

Currently, firefighters are provided with one helmet that is worn to all incidents. By having a second helmet, firefighters can better avoid exposure to harmful chemicals and carcinogens should they need to go immediately from one structure fire to another.

Bail-out kit systems allow firefighters to exit out of multi-story residences, apartment complexes or office buildings quickly and safely through windows using hooks, ropes or cords and a descender. According to Chief Sanders, “this system is used as a last defense against any unexpected fire or hazardous conditions that may arise during an active incident. We are requesting these kits for all personnel as well as for our training division.”