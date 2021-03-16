X

Sandy Springs Alerts ready for severe weather warnings

A commuter uses his umbrella to shield himself from an early afternoon shower at the North Springs MARTA transit station in Sandy Springs, Tuesday, May 29, 2018. ALYSSA POINTER/ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION
A commuter uses his umbrella to shield himself from an early afternoon shower at the North Springs MARTA transit station in Sandy Springs, Tuesday, May 29, 2018. ALYSSA POINTER/ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

North Fulton County | 1 hour ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

With volatile spring weather ahead and the potential for severe storms more likely, Sandy Springs is reminding the public to sign up for Sandy Springs Alerts through Smart911 at spr.gs/alerts for weather and other emergency notifications.

When you register for Smart911 you will be given the opportunity to sign-up to receive Sandy Springs Alerts via text or email.

You choose the types of alerts you want to receive including emergency notifications related to weather, power outages or safety issues, and traffic notifications including a weekly update or simply emergency alerts.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.