Sandy Springs Alerts ready for severe weather warnings

With volatile spring weather ahead and the potential for severe storms more likely, Sandy Springs is reminding the public to sign up for Sandy Springs Alerts through Smart911 at spr.gs/alerts for weather and other emergency notifications.
When you register for Smart911 you will be given the opportunity to sign-up to receive Sandy Springs Alerts via text or email.
You choose the types of alerts you want to receive including emergency notifications related to weather, power outages or safety issues, and traffic notifications including a weekly update or simply emergency alerts.