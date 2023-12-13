BreakingNews
House approves impeachment inquiry into President Biden as Republicans rally behind investigation

Sandy Springs alert system can save traffic headaches, lives

The Sandy Springs Fire Department is urging residents to sign up for emergency notifications especially during the holidays and reminding the community to encourage holiday guests to do the same while in town. (Courtesy Smart911)

Credit: Smart911

Combined ShapeCaption
The Sandy Springs Fire Department is urging residents to sign up for emergency notifications especially during the holidays and reminding the community to encourage holiday guests to do the same while in town. (Courtesy Smart911)

Credit: Smart911

Credit: Smart911

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
16 minutes ago

The Sandy Springs Fire Department is urging residents to sign up for emergency notifications during the holidays.

Sandy Springs Alerts is powered by Smart911and allows participants to opt-in for emergency lane and road closures to know when conditions have turned into gridlock and notifications about severe weather, major power outages and other safety issues.

You will have the option of adding personal information to be held by Smart911 that can be sent to responding public safety personnel when you dial 911. This allows first responders to have vital information to help you in an emergency.

Registration: www.sandyspringsga.gov/sandy-springs-alerts.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top