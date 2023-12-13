Sandy Springs alert system can save traffic headaches, lives

The Sandy Springs Fire Department is urging residents to sign up for emergency notifications during the holidays.

Sandy Springs Alerts is powered by Smart911and allows participants to opt-in for emergency lane and road closures to know when conditions have turned into gridlock and notifications about severe weather, major power outages and other safety issues.

You will have the option of adding personal information to be held by Smart911 that can be sent to responding public safety personnel when you dial 911. This allows first responders to have vital information to help you in an emergency.