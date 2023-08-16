Sandy Springs agreement adds to multi-use path on Glenridge Drive

Sandy Springs and the Fulton Perimeter Community Improvement District are joining forces to develop the Glenridge Drive Side Path. The project includes the design, right-of-way acquisition, utility coordination and construction of a bicycle/pedestrian side path on the east side of Glenridge Drive from Hammond Drive to Wellington Trace.

This is a TSPLOST 2021 Tier 1 project. With the agreement, the CID will be responsible for 50% of the funds required for the project and the city responsible for the remainder.

The project will add a 12-foot bicycle/pedestrian path to tie into an existing side path and include ADA compliant curb ramps, curb and gutter, storm drain structures, and standard city streetscape elements (lighting, brick pavers, and landscaping).

The current estimated total cost for the project is $2,750,000.