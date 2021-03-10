Sandy Springs adds events to Wild Explorers program

Last year, the Sandy Springs Recreation and Parks department launched the Wild Explorers program, an opportunity for families to learn more about the environment while having fun.
As warm weather continues to emerge, the program is adding additional spring and summer events.
Events range from a clover hunt near the community garden to viewing active Great Blue Heron nests at the Morgan Falls rookery with a bird watching scope to junior geologist rock collecting.
In one event sponsored by Fernbank Science Museum, the Atlanta City Nature Challenge will take participates on a “bioblitz” to record as many species within a designated location and time period as possible.
Events are free, but registration is required: https://secure.rec1.com/GA/sandy-springs-ga/catalog.