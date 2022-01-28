Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Sandy Springs accepts sub-grant to purchase anti-overdose medication

The overdose-reversal drug Narcan is displayed during training for employees. The Sandy Springs City Council recently agreed to accept a $14,400 sub-grant to equip all frontline police officers with Narcan, a Naloxone product designed specifically to be administered via the nasal cavity to individuals experiencing an overdose. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, file)

Credit: Matt Rourke

caption arrowCaption
The overdose-reversal drug Narcan is displayed during training for employees. The Sandy Springs City Council recently agreed to accept a $14,400 sub-grant to equip all frontline police officers with Narcan, a Naloxone product designed specifically to be administered via the nasal cavity to individuals experiencing an overdose. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, file)

Credit: Matt Rourke

Credit: Matt Rourke

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
57 minutes ago

The Sandy Springs City Council recently agreed to accept a $14,400 sub-grant to equip all frontline police officers with Narcan, a Naloxone product designed specifically to be administered via the nasal cavity to individuals experiencing an overdose.

Georgia’s Criminal Justice Coordinating Council was awarded a federal grant through the Bureau of Justice Assistance FY20 Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant, and Substance Abuse Program and then made the funds available to local agencies for various programs, including to purchase Naloxone products.

State law allows first responders to carry and administer this medication and provides immunity from civil and criminal liability when administered.

Each dose costs $37.50 and the Sandy Springs Police Department will purchase 384 devices to equip employees and create a back-up supply. The department’s current inventory of devices is depleted and most remaining devices are past their three-year shelf life. Expired devices will be turned over to the Atlanta Harm Coalition.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Dispose of unused prescriptions at Johns Creek city hall
Milton Fire Department seeking volunteers to join Fire Corps
Alpharetta approves new municipal court case management software
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top