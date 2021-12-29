Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Sandy Springs accepts grant for Windsor Meadows Park improvements

Since its inception in 2018, Windsor Meadows Park has experienced significant erosion along Nancy Creek in Sandy Springs. (Courtesy City of Sandy Springs)
caption arrowCaption
Since its inception in 2018, Windsor Meadows Park has experienced significant erosion along Nancy Creek in Sandy Springs. (Courtesy City of Sandy Springs)

Credit: custom

Credit: custom

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
21 minutes ago

Windsor Meadows Park, at 835 Windsor Parkway in Sandy Springs was created after the city purchased residential properties that suffered from recurring flooding. Since its inception in 2018, the park has experienced significant erosion along Nancy Creek and a fence was recently installed to keep the public safe.

To restore and stabilize the stream bank, the city is planning to install a regenerative stormwater conveyance system and improve the stream buffer.

To make this possible, the city has been selected to receive a 319(h) Grant from the Georgia Environmental Protection Division. The $400,000 grant and requires a match of $377,000 from the city. At a recent council meeting the city voted to accept the grant. The next step will be for the city to obtain quotes from contractors to complete the project.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Spring registration opens for Roswell classes and programs
21m ago
Alpharetta hosting ‘Bring One For The Chipper’ Saturday, Jan. 8
21m ago
Keep North Fulton Beautiful offers tree recycling and free mulch
51m ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top