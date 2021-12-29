Sandy Springs accepts grant for Windsor Meadows Park improvements

Windsor Meadows Park, at 835 Windsor Parkway in Sandy Springs was created after the city purchased residential properties that suffered from recurring flooding. Since its inception in 2018, the park has experienced significant erosion along Nancy Creek and a fence was recently installed to keep the public safe.
To restore and stabilize the stream bank, the city is planning to install a regenerative stormwater conveyance system and improve the stream buffer.
To make this possible, the city has been selected to receive a 319(h) Grant from the Georgia Environmental Protection Division. The $400,000 grant and requires a match of $377,000 from the city. At a recent council meeting the city voted to accept the grant. The next step will be for the city to obtain quotes from contractors to complete the project.
