Sandy Springs accepts grant for Windsor Meadows Park improvements

To restore and stabilize the stream bank, the city is planning to install a regenerative stormwater conveyance system and improve the stream buffer.

To make this possible, the city has been selected to receive a 319(h) Grant from the Georgia Environmental Protection Division. The $400,000 grant and requires a match of $377,000 from the city. At a recent council meeting the city voted to accept the grant. The next step will be for the city to obtain quotes from contractors to complete the project.