Roswell’s accepting applications for Canton Street task force

Roswell is accepting online applications for the Canton Street Promenade Task Force until midnight Sunday.

Seven task force members will be selected by Mayor Kurt Wilson and City Council members during an executive session meeting on July 10, and announced the following day.

The task force will discuss the benefits of possibly closing part of Canton Street to vehicular traffic on a trial basis, and address problems that could arise by creating a pedestrian promenade.

Roswell officials and some business owners and residents have been in stark disagreement about a potential weekend road closure between Highway 9/Magnolia Street to East Alley.

Some in opposition say the closure will negatively impact business and disrupt the neighborhood.

During a special called City Council meeting on June 21, council members approved a framework for the task force which will have 45 days after convening to provide recommendations to the city.

The task force will hold weekly meetings with public comment.

The panel will include four business owners and operators or landowners with establishments located within 1,000 feet of Canton Street; two residents living within a half mile of the proposed promenade district; and one resident who is considered at-large and living in another area of Roswell.

“I think it’s in our best interest on this task force to probably choose people who have not staked out a position (for or against) …the Canton Street Promenade,” Wilson said.

The online application for the task force is available on the city of Roswell website.