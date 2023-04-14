Roswell wins water distribution award

The Roswell Water Utility Plant recently won the Platinum Award for “Water Distribution System Excellence” from the Georgia Section of the American Water Works Association and the Georgia Association of Water Professionals. This award is given to Georgia utilities that earn consistent top scores in water quality.
Roswell has consistently won the Gold Award in this category since 2018 and a utility must receive four consecutive Gold Awards to be eligible on the fifth year for a Platinum Award.
The purpose of these awards is to annually recognize water distribution systems that have been operated in an outstanding manner and goes a long way to assure customers their water is safe.
