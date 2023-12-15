Roswell wins award for employee administration

In November, Roswell’s Human Resources Department won the Large City Achievement Award in recognition of outstanding contributions in the field of Human Resources Management from the Georgia Local Government Personnel Association.

The award recognizes innovative accomplishments that have benefited the management and employees of the city. The application process for this award evaluated the environment in which the human resource program operates, why and how long the program has been operational and what impact the program has had on the workforce.

Roswell competed against Macon-Bibb County, Clayton County Water Authority and Cobb County for this award.