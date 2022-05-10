Roswell water utility receives three awards

The Plant of the Year Award is given to the best managed, best operated facilities in the state. To win this award GAWP considered all aspects of the facility including safety, maintenance operations, documentation, lab operations and industrial monitoring. The Roswell Water Utility previously won this award in 2020.

The Top Operator (TopOp) Award is presented to a member from each of the eight districts in each category. This year Corey Bagby won the TopOp Award in Water Distribution for District 3.