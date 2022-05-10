Roswell water utility receives three awards

Residents in Roswell have reason to brag on their water supply. The Roswell Water Utility recently received three awards from the Georgia Association of Water Professionals: Water Treatment Plant of the Year, Top Operator of the Year, and the Gold Award for operations.
The Plant of the Year Award is given to the best managed, best operated facilities in the state. To win this award GAWP considered all aspects of the facility including safety, maintenance operations, documentation, lab operations and industrial monitoring. The Roswell Water Utility previously won this award in 2020.
The Top Operator (TopOp) Award is presented to a member from each of the eight districts in each category. This year Corey Bagby won the TopOp Award in Water Distribution for District 3.
The Gold/Platinum Awards recognize water facilities that have had no permit violations or pretreatment violations during the preceding calendar year. Roswell’s Water Treatment Plant won the Gold Award this year. This is the 5th time since 2016 the Roswell Water Utility has won the Gold Award.
