Roswell water utility receives platinum excellence award

Credit: rawpixel.com / Karolina / Kaboompics

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
11 minutes ago

Roswell’s Water Utility recently received the Distribution System Excellence Platinum Award from the Georgia Section of the American Water Works Association and the Georgia Association of Water Professionals.

To earn an award, utilities compete against a scorecard established to provide fair and equal assessments for all public water systems.

The program looks for and encourages utilities to prepare for the Georgia Environmental Protection Division sanitary survey, to gain recognition and demonstrate to their customers the quality of their water utility, to improve by striving to earn the highest award and as volunteer award inspectors, collaborate and learn from the successes of other utilities.

This is the first year that Roswell has received the Distribution System Excellence Platinum Award. The platinum award may only be awarded after a utility has won five consecutive gold awards, which the city has done since 2018.

