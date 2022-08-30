Roswell wants residents to complete housing survey

Roswell is asking residents how satisfied they are with affordability and public services where they live — a survey is required for the city to continue eligibility for Community Development Block Grant Funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Responses will help determine how much the city receives in federal HUD funds for low- to moderate-income residents.
Per capita income in Roswell in 2020 was $53,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Roswell received $1.4 million from 2018-2021 in CDBG funds, according to its action plan report. The funds were directed to such nonprofits as North Fulton Community Charities ($76,545), Homestretch Inc. ($36,830) and the Roswell Housing Authority ($40,500), the report says.
A resident survey of 40 questions is available online through Sept. 30. Residents can also provide feedback at public information meetings held 6-7 p.m. Sept. 19 at the East Roswell Public Library, 2301 Holcomb Bridge Road; and from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Sept. 20 at City Hall, 38 Hill Street.
Survey questions ask responders about infrastructure and transportation needs, accessibility to homeless shelters, housing affordability, public safety concerns and more.
The survey is available at surveymonkey.com/r/RoswellCommunityNeeds. For more information visit the city of Roswell website.
