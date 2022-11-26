ajc logo
Roswell to submit project list to GDOT for grant

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC


The Georgia Department of Transportation Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant yearly funding from the state is dependent on the General Assembly’s budget. This year the General Assembly allocated $948,412 for Roswell’s LMIG program which requires a 30% match from the city or $284,524.

LMIG funding can be used for transportation projects like repaving, sidewalks, intersection improvements, bridge maintenance, and connectivity projects. Roswell has traditionally used its LMIG allotment for resurfacing some of the city’s more heavily traveled roads.

In a recent action, the Roswell City Council approved the application to receive and spend the FY2023 LMIG funding to resurface Etris Road (Crabapple Road to Cox Road) and Shallowford Road (Jones Road to Pine Grove Road).

