Roswell to submit project list to GDOT for grant

LMIG funding can be used for transportation projects like repaving, sidewalks, intersection improvements, bridge maintenance, and connectivity projects. Roswell has traditionally used its LMIG allotment for resurfacing some of the city’s more heavily traveled roads.

In a recent action, the Roswell City Council approved the application to receive and spend the FY2023 LMIG funding to resurface Etris Road (Crabapple Road to Cox Road) and Shallowford Road (Jones Road to Pine Grove Road).