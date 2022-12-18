ajc logo
Roswell to submit application for Save America’s Treasures Grant

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
29 minutes ago

Roswell is applying for a $750,000 Save America’s Treasures grant. If approved the city will use the funding to complete the necessary work required for certificate of occupancy at Mimosa Hall and allow for renovations of the second floor.

The grant would also allocate funding for work related to preventative water proofing of the home, including updated gutters, downspouts and drainage system around the exterior to ensure water flows properly away from the structure.

For more than 20 years, the Save America’s Treasures grant program has awarded more than 1,300 grants totaling more than $300 million to projects across the U.S. According to the National Park Service, “funded projects, selected from 4,000-plus applications requesting $1.5 billion, represent nationally significant historic properties and collections that convey our nation’s rich heritage to future generations.”

If approved, this grant will require a 25-year minimum preservation covenant/easement for the property. A one-to-one match will be required from the city.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
