Roswell to submit application for Save America’s Treasures Grant

The grant would also allocate funding for work related to preventative water proofing of the home, including updated gutters, downspouts and drainage system around the exterior to ensure water flows properly away from the structure.

For more than 20 years, the Save America’s Treasures grant program has awarded more than 1,300 grants totaling more than $300 million to projects across the U.S. According to the National Park Service, “funded projects, selected from 4,000-plus applications requesting $1.5 billion, represent nationally significant historic properties and collections that convey our nation’s rich heritage to future generations.”