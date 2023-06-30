Roswell to resurface 38 roads this summer

The Roswell City Council has approved a $3.7 million contract with Allied Paving Contractors to repave 38 roads within city limits, totaling 11.54 miles.

Some of the key roads to be resurfaced before summer ends are Shallowford Road from Jones Road to Pine Grove Road, Etris Road from Crabapple Road to Cox Road, Elkins Road from Alpharetta Highway to Hembree Road and Azalea Drive from Willeo Road to Inverness Crossing.

“Our roadways in Roswell touch every person who lives in or visits our amazing city,” said Roswell Councilmember Lee Hills, liaison to the transportation department in a statement. “We are delighted to continue to invest in resurfacing and maintaining our roadways, citywide.”

Each year, Roswell has roadways evaluated using a Pavement Condition Index score based on national standards for street conditions. The lower the score, the worse the condition of the street. Roadways scoring the lowest receive priority for resurfacing.

Funding for this project comes from the city and the Georgia Department of Transportation Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant.