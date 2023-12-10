Roswell to replace outdated firefighter equipment

The Roswell City Council recently approved the application and acceptance of a 2023 Assistance to Firefighters Grant for up to $800,000. The grant is made available through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The fire department will use the funding to exchange approximately 70 Motorola portable radios that will no longer be supported by the manufacturer after Dec. 31.

The goal of this project is to ensure the city’s firefighters have reliable, up-to-date portable radios to support effective communications during emergencies. The radios will be replaced with a modern version that has built-in LTE capability and allows for backup communication.