Roswell to repave lower Groveway Park parking lot

The lower parking lot at Groveway Park, 160 Frank Lewis Drive, is a heavily used parking lot with approximately 80 parking spaces and a rectangular drive. This project includes milling, paving of about 3,032 square yards of asphalt, pouring approximately 1,425 square feet of 6-inch concrete for the handicap area, and installation of four 24-inch wide by 2.5-inch high speed bumps, along with restriping and required ADA improvements.

The project scope was reviewed and approved by Roswell Department of Transportation prior to going out to bid. Surface Masters was the lowest bidder for the work.