Roswell to purchase new waste management trucks

The Roswell City Council recently approved three contracts for the purchase of two garbage trucks and a dumpster delivery truck.
These vehicles represent programmed purchases to maintain the city’s fleet.
The approved purchases include a $283,569 contract with Wastebuilt Environmental Solutions for a front-loading garbage truck, a $213,604 contract with Sansome Equipment for a rear-loading garbage truck, and a $104,769 contract with Associated Fuel Systems for a dumpster delivery truck.
The city received four bids for these contracts. All bids were reviewed, and the lowest bid for each vehicle approved.
Roswell provides solid waste/garbage collection, curbside recycling and yard waste collection, and maintains a recycling center for use by residents and businesses. The department also manages large item collection and construction debris.
