Roswell to purchase new waste management trucks

The Roswell City Council recently approved three contracts for the purchase of two garbage trucks and a dumpster delivery truck.

The Roswell City Council recently approved three contracts for the purchase of two garbage trucks and a dumpster delivery truck. (Courtesy Sansome Equipment Co.)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
10 minutes ago

The Roswell City Council recently approved three contracts for the purchase of two garbage trucks and a dumpster delivery truck.

These vehicles represent programmed purchases to maintain the city’s fleet.

The approved purchases include a $283,569 contract with Wastebuilt Environmental Solutions for a front-loading garbage truck, a $213,604 contract with Sansome Equipment for a rear-loading garbage truck, and a $104,769 contract with Associated Fuel Systems for a dumpster delivery truck.

The city received four bids for these contracts. All bids were reviewed, and the lowest bid for each vehicle approved.

Roswell provides solid waste/garbage collection, curbside recycling and yard waste collection, and maintains a recycling center for use by residents and businesses. The department also manages large item collection and construction debris.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
